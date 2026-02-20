Apozy Ad Block: Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide. built by Apozy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Client-side cosmetic ad blocking, Centralized management across the organization, Full URL blocking (not just domain-level)..

Check Point Securing the AI Transformation: Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh network security with Zero Trust architecture, Quantum Network Security firewalls, Email security platform..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.