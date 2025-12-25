Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. QueryPie ACP is a commercial privileged access management tool by QueryPie. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling infrastructure across hybrid cloud environments should pick QueryPie ACP for its session-level access controls that actually enforce least privilege without requiring full infrastructure rewrites. The platform's strength in NIST PR.AA and DE.CM coverage reflects what matters most here: QueryPie locks down who accesses what and records proof of it for audits, reducing both breach surface and compliance investigation time. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with identity providers beyond basic RBAC or runs primarily on-premises without cloud expansion plans.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
Centralized access control & PAM platform for enterprise infrastructure.
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs QueryPie ACP for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
QueryPie ACP: Centralized access control & PAM platform for enterprise infrastructure. built by QueryPie. Core capabilities include Privileged access management (PAM), Role-based access control (RBAC), Centralized access policy enforcement..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services. QueryPie ACP differentiates with Privileged access management (PAM), Role-based access control (RBAC), Centralized access policy enforcement.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. QueryPie ACP is developed by QueryPie. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and QueryPie ACP serve similar CIEM use cases: both cover Database Security, Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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