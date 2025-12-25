Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. hoop.dev is a commercial privileged access management tool by hoop.dev. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
Gateway governing engineer & AI agent access to production infra.
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs hoop.dev for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
hoop.dev: Gateway governing engineer & AI agent access to production infra. built by hoop.dev. Core capabilities include Real-time PII and sensitive data masking across all protocols without schema changes, Destructive command blocking at the gateway before execution, Automated AI-based session risk classification and anomaly flagging..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services. hoop.dev differentiates with Real-time PII and sensitive data masking across all protocols without schema changes, Destructive command blocking at the gateway before execution, Automated AI-based session risk classification and anomaly flagging.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. hoop.dev is developed by hoop.dev. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Slack, Microsoft Teams and 8 more. hoop.dev integrates with Slack, Jira, Microsoft Teams. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and hoop.dev serve similar CIEM use cases: both cover Database Security, Least Privilege, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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