Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..

hoop.dev: Gateway governing engineer & AI agent access to production infra. built by hoop.dev. Core capabilities include Real-time PII and sensitive data masking across all protocols without schema changes, Destructive command blocking at the gateway before execution, Automated AI-based session risk classification and anomaly flagging..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.