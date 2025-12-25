Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. CloudTracker is a free ciem tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
AWS teams buried under IAM sprawl need CloudTracker because it surfaces exactly which permissions each user actually touches, then flags what they don't use. It's free and requires nothing but CloudTrail logs, so you can start finding over-privileged accounts in your first afternoon without a vendor implementation call. Skip this if your IAM is already lean or you need automated remediation; CloudTracker is forensic analysis, not a removal tool.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
CloudTracker analyzes CloudTrail logs against IAM policies to identify over-privileged AWS users and roles by comparing actual permission usage with granted permissions.
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs CloudTracker for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
CloudTracker: CloudTracker analyzes CloudTrail logs against IAM policies to identify over-privileged AWS users and roles by comparing actual permission usage with granted permissions..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. CloudTracker is open-source with 901 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and CloudTracker serve similar CIEM use cases: both are CIEM tools, both cover Least Privilege. Key differences: Apono Zero Standing Privileges is Commercial while CloudTracker is Free, CloudTracker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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