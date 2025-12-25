Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..

CloudTracker: CloudTracker analyzes CloudTrail logs against IAM policies to identify over-privileged AWS users and roles by comparing actual permission usage with granted permissions..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.