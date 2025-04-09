Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

Venice PAM: Agentless PAM platform enforcing Zero Standing Privilege via JIT access policies. built by Venice. Core capabilities include Zero Standing Privilege enforcement with JIT access issuance and automatic revocation, Agentless deployment across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments, Contextual, policy-driven access approvals based on identity, task, and risk context..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.