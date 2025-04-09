Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist is a commercial privileged access management tool by Apono. Segura Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM) is a commercial privileged access management tool by Segura. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in standing admin access will see immediate ROI from Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist because JIT enforcement actually closes the attack surface that static role-based access leaves open. The platform's AI-driven detection of over-provisioned access combined with automated policy suggestions means you're not manually auditing thousands of permissions; it finds the bloat and tells you what to cut. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet separated duties or lacks the identity infrastructure to support context-aware access decisions, since Apono assumes you're ready to enforce zero standing privileges, not build foundational access controls from scratch.
Segura Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in local admin sprawl will see the fastest risk reduction from Segura Endpoint Privilege Manager because it strips unnecessary elevation rights at install time rather than fighting policy drift afterward. The tool's audit logging covers the full chain of privileged execution, directly addressing NIST PR.AA and PR.PS without requiring architectural changes to your endpoint stack. Skip this if your organization needs cloud workload privilege management or runs primarily SaaS applications; EPM is built for on-premises Windows and hybrid shops where endpoint over-privileging is still your biggest lateral movement vector.
Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access
Endpoint privilege management tool enforcing least-privilege access on workstations.
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist vs Segura Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM) for your privileged access management needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..
Segura Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM): Endpoint privilege management tool enforcing least-privilege access on workstations. built by Segura. Core capabilities include Removal of unnecessary local administrator rights from end users, Policy-based privilege elevation for specific applications or tasks, Least-privilege enforcement across endpoints..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist differentiates with Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions. Segura Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM) differentiates with Removal of unnecessary local administrator rights from end users, Policy-based privilege elevation for specific applications or tasks, Least-privilege enforcement across endpoints.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist is developed by Apono. Segura Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM) is developed by Segura. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist and Segura Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM) serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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