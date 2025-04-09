Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

Segura Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM): Endpoint privilege management tool enforcing least-privilege access on workstations. built by Segura. Core capabilities include Removal of unnecessary local administrator rights from end users, Policy-based privilege elevation for specific applications or tasks, Least-privilege enforcement across endpoints..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.