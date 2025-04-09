Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

P0 Security - Next-Gen PAM Platform: JIT privileged access management for human, NHI, and AI identities. built by P0 Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-time (JIT) least-privileged access provisioning via native IAM APIs, Agentless and proxy-less architecture with no jump hosts or bastions, Unified access policy engine covering users, service accounts, NHIs, and AI agents..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.