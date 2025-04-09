Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

Lumeus Autonomous JIT Access: JIT access platform issuing ephemeral certs to eliminate standing privileges. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include Ephemeral certificate issuance with automatic expiry, Contextual risk scoring per access request, Zero standing privileges — no persistent SSH keys, API keys, or tokens..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.