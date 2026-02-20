Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. VISO TRUST is a commercial third-party risk management tool by viso trust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from VISO TRUST because its AI-powered artifact analysis eliminates the back-and-forth entirely, scoring third-party risk without manual data collection. The platform covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain lifecycle with automated workflows and fourth-party discovery, meaning you're not just assessing your direct vendors but the vendors they use. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or relies heavily on custom compliance frameworks outside NIST, ISO, SOC 2, and PCI DSS; VISO TRUST is built for scale, not boutique requirements.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Third-party risk management platform with AI-powered vendor assessments
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs VISO TRUST for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
VISO TRUST: Third-party risk management platform with AI-powered vendor assessments. built by viso trust. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk scoring, AI-powered artifact analysis, Questionnaire-free vendor assessments..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. VISO TRUST differentiates with Automated vendor risk scoring, AI-powered artifact analysis, Questionnaire-free vendor assessments.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. VISO TRUST is developed by viso trust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix and VISO TRUST serve similar IT Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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