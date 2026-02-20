Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions is a commercial risk assessment tool by Orpheus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions
Insurance underwriters and risk managers at mid-market and enterprise carriers need Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions because it scores client portfolios in real time instead of forcing you to wait for annual assessments, which means you can reprice and adjust coverage when risk actually shifts. The platform covers the full ID.RA and DE.CM span of NIST CSF 2.0, giving underwriters both the static vulnerability picture and continuous monitoring signals needed to make defensible underwriting decisions. Skip this if your primary need is helping insureds remediate; Orpheus Cyber is built for carrier-side portfolio management, not client risk reduction consulting.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Cyber risk assessment platform for insurance underwriting and portfolio mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions: Cyber risk assessment platform for insurance underwriting and portfolio mgmt. built by Orpheus. Core capabilities include Cyber risk scoring for insurance underwriting, Real-time portfolio risk monitoring, Vulnerability identification and analysis..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions differentiates with Cyber risk scoring for insurance underwriting, Real-time portfolio risk monitoring, Vulnerability identification and analysis.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions is developed by Orpheus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix and Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions serve similar IT Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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