Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. LEET Security Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by LEET Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
SMB and mid-market security leaders who need a credible baseline assessment without hiring Big Four consultants should use LEET Security Assessment; the 14-domain framework with ISAE 3402 Type I alignment gives you defensible documentation that covers GV and ID functions without the eight-week engagement tax. The 12-month validity period and fixed-scope documentary review mean you're paying for clarity, not endless scope creep. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or real-time control validation; LEET is a snapshot tool, not a detection engine, and it won't tell you whether your policies actually work in practice at scale.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Security program assessment service based on documentary evidence review
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs LEET Security Assessment for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
LEET Security Assessment: Security program assessment service based on documentary evidence review. built by LEET Security. Core capabilities include 14-domain control framework with 5 rating levels, Documentary evaluation of policies, standards, and procedures, Security control design assessment..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. LEET Security Assessment differentiates with 14-domain control framework with 5 rating levels, Documentary evaluation of policies, standards, and procedures, Security control design assessment.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. LEET Security Assessment is developed by LEET Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix and LEET Security Assessment serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both cover Security Framework. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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