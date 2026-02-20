Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management is a commercial risk assessment tool by FortifyData. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need continuous visibility into external attack surface alongside internal infrastructure risk should start with FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management; it pairs weekly automated asset discovery with passive assessment to catch forgotten assets and misconfigurations that vulnerability scanners alone miss. The platform maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Identify functions, meaning you get organizational context and asset classification baked in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or threat hunting; FortifyData prioritizes discovery and rating over detection and analysis, so teams already saturated with security events won't get much from it.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Enterprise cyber risk management platform with active/passive assessments
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management: Enterprise cyber risk management platform with active/passive assessments. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Active and passive security assessments, Automated asset discovery with weekly updates, Customizable cyber risk rating management..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management differentiates with Active and passive security assessments, Automated asset discovery with weekly updates, Customizable cyber risk rating management.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management is developed by FortifyData. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix integrates with Microsoft Teams, Slack. FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management integrates with GRC platforms, Vulnerability scanners, SIEMs, IDS/IPS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apomatix and FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management serve similar IT Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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