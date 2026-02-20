Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..

CYE Hyver: Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.