Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. SUPER Android Analyzer is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Security teams conducting rapid APK triage or building internal mobile app vetting workflows will appreciate SUPER Android Analyzer's command-line speed and zero licensing friction. Written in Rust with 428 GitHub stars, it scans decompressed APKs through rule-based detection fast enough to integrate into CI/CD pipelines without friction. Skip this if you need interactive findings management, remediation tracking, or support for iOS; SUPER Android Analyzer is a scanning primitive, not a platform.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
A command-line Android APK vulnerability analyzer written in Rust that decompresses and scans APK files using rule-based detection to identify security issues.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs SUPER Android Analyzer for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
SUPER Android Analyzer: A command-line Android APK vulnerability analyzer written in Rust that decompresses and scans APK files using rule-based detection to identify security issues..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. SUPER Android Analyzer is open-source with 428 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and SUPER Android Analyzer serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Security Scanning, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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