Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
APKLeaks is a free secrets detection tool. Mobile Sandbox is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
AppSec teams evaluating Android and iOS apps without in-house reverse-engineering capacity should start with Mobile Sandbox because its automated behavioral analysis catches malware and runtime vulnerabilities faster than manual testing or code review alone. The free tier lets you validate the tool's detection accuracy on your own apps before committing budget, and the cloud-based architecture means no lab setup. Skip this if your threat model centers on supply chain attacks or you need deep static analysis integrated with your SAST pipeline; Mobile Sandbox prioritizes dynamic execution over pre-deployment code inspection.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs Mobile Sandbox for your secrets detection needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Mobile Sandbox: Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks and Mobile Sandbox serve similar Secrets Detection use cases. Key differences: APKLeaks is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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