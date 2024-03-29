Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. gpapi is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Mobile app security teams building or testing Android applications need gpapi if they're automating Google Play Store interaction testing at scale; the Node library mimics actual Nexus device behavior rather than relying on mocked APIs, which catches real-world integration failures that static analysis misses. With 280 GitHub stars and zero licensing friction, it's lightweight enough for CI/CD pipelines where teams can't justify commercial mobile testing platforms. Skip this if your threat model centers on runtime app protection or user-facing vulnerability detection; gpapi is purely a development-time testing tool for Play Store API integration, not a runtime mobile defense layer.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
Node library for calling Google Play APIs with Nexus device behavior.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs gpapi for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
gpapi: Node library for calling Google Play APIs with Nexus device behavior..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. gpapi is open-source with 280 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and gpapi serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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