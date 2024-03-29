Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Google Play Crawler JAVA API is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Security researchers and mobile app analysts who need to automate large-scale Android app acquisition from Google Play will find Google Play Crawler JAVA API valuable for building custom threat intelligence pipelines; its 595 GitHub stars and free availability mean you're inheriting a tested, community-maintained tool rather than betting on vendor roadmap. The Galaxy S3 device fingerprinting keeps downloads from triggering play-protect flags that would poison your sample collection. Skip this if you need post-download static analysis or binary instrumentation built in; Crawler is strictly the acquisition layer, and you'll wire it to your own SAST or dynamic analysis tools.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
A Java-based API tool for programmatically searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play Store with Galaxy S3 device compatibility.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs Google Play Crawler JAVA API for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Google Play Crawler JAVA API: A Java-based API tool for programmatically searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play Store with Galaxy S3 device compatibility..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. Google Play Crawler JAVA API is open-source with 595 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and Google Play Crawler JAVA API serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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