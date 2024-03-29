Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.

GitGot

DevSecOps teams that need to find leaked credentials before attackers do should use GitGot for its speed across public repositories; the tool scans GitHub at no cost and catches API keys, tokens, and certificates in real time. With 1,526 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, GitGot has proven reliable for teams that can't afford the latency of commercial secret-scanning SaaS. This is not a replacement for pre-commit hooks or internal secret management; it's a reactive catch for what already escaped.