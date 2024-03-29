Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. FSquaDRA is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Mobile app security teams defending against repackaged Android malware will find FSquaDRA's Jaccard similarity matching effective where signature-based detection fails; the free pricing and 72 GitHub stars indicate active maintenance from practitioners who understand APK obfuscation tactics. The pre-computed signing digest approach cuts detection latency compared to runtime analysis, making it suitable for CI/CD pipeline integration. Skip this if your threat model includes iOS, web apps, or supply chain attacks beyond repackaging; FSquaDRA solves one problem well rather than serving as a mobile AppSec platform.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
FSquaDRA detects repackaged Android applications by computing Jaccard similarity over file digests within APK packages using pre-computed signing digests for improved performance.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs FSquaDRA for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
FSquaDRA: FSquaDRA detects repackaged Android applications by computing Jaccard similarity over file digests within APK packages using pre-computed signing digests for improved performance..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks and FSquaDRA serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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