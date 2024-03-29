Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
APKLeaks is a free secrets detection tool. Avira Antivirus Security for Android is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android
Android users who want free antivirus without paying for a VPN should pick Avira Antivirus Security for Android; the VPN comes included but capped at 100 MB daily, which means you're not subsidizing unused capacity. The free tier includes ransomware detection and a permissions manager that actually rates app privacy risk rather than just listing what apps request, which catches the mediocre apps most scanners miss. Skip this if you need continuous VPN coverage or rely on advanced features like camera/microphone blocking; those live behind the paid tier, so you're looking at a free antivirus that upsells rather than a genuinely free security suite.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs Avira Antivirus Security for Android for your secrets detection needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. Avira Antivirus Security for Android is developed by Avira. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and Avira Antivirus Security for Android serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both cover Android Security. Key differences: APKLeaks is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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