Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Appland Downloader is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Security researchers and mobile app analysts who need to automate APK acquisition for bulk testing will find Appland Downloader useful; it strips friction from the download workflow via npm, eliminating manual portal clicks across dozens of apps. The free pricing and command-line interface make it practical for resource-constrained security teams running their own testing pipelines. This is not a replacement for interactive analysis platforms; if your team needs dynamic instrumentation, decompilation, or threat intelligence baked into the same tool, you'll outgrow the downloader quickly.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
A command-line tool for downloading Android APK files from the Appland platform via npm installation.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs Appland Downloader for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Appland Downloader: A command-line tool for downloading Android APK files from the Appland platform via npm installation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks and Appland Downloader serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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