Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
APKLeaks is a free secrets detection tool. Apktool is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Mobile app security teams and penetration testers who need to audit Android applications will rely on Apktool for its ability to decompile APKs into readable source code and resources, something commercial tools often obscure behind licensing walls. The tool has been the de facto standard for Android reverse engineering for over a decade, with active maintenance and a straightforward workflow that takes minutes to set up. Skip this if your threat model requires automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; Apktool is manual inspection work, not a scanner.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs Apktool for your secrets detection needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Apktool: A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks and Apktool serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both cover Android Security. Key differences: APKLeaks is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox