Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
apkid is a free mobile app security tool. SUPER Android Analyzer is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Security teams conducting rapid APK triage or building internal mobile app vetting workflows will appreciate SUPER Android Analyzer's command-line speed and zero licensing friction. Written in Rust with 428 GitHub stars, it scans decompressed APKs through rule-based detection fast enough to integrate into CI/CD pipelines without friction. Skip this if you need interactive findings management, remediation tracking, or support for iOS; SUPER Android Analyzer is a scanning primitive, not a platform.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
A command-line Android APK vulnerability analyzer written in Rust that decompresses and scans APK files using rule-based detection to identify security issues.
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Common questions about comparing apkid vs SUPER Android Analyzer for your mobile app security needs.
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
SUPER Android Analyzer: A command-line Android APK vulnerability analyzer written in Rust that decompresses and scans APK files using rule-based detection to identify security issues..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. SUPER Android Analyzer is open-source with 428 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
apkid and SUPER Android Analyzer serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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