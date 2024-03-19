Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
apkid is a free mobile app security tool. Google Play Unofficial Python API is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Google Play Unofficial Python API
Mobile app security teams that need to audit third-party Android apps at scale will find value in Google Play Unofficial Python API; it's the only free tool that lets you programmatically pull app metadata and binaries without manual Store browsing, which matters when you're vetting 50+ apps monthly. The 895 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by researchers and security shops doing app inventory work. Skip this if your threat model requires official Google Play API access or guaranteed API stability; this is a scraper, not a supported service, and Google can break it anytime.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
An unofficial Python API that enables programmatic searching, browsing, and downloading of Android apps from Google Play Store.
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Common questions about comparing apkid vs Google Play Unofficial Python API for your mobile app security needs.
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
Google Play Unofficial Python API: An unofficial Python API that enables programmatic searching, browsing, and downloading of Android apps from Google Play Store..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. Google Play Unofficial Python API is open-source with 895 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
apkid and Google Play Unofficial Python API serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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