Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
apk-mitm is a free mobile app security tool. apkid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams conducting threat research or red team assessments on Android apps will get the most from apk-mitm because it eliminates the manual work of reconfiguring APKs for HTTPS inspection, cutting typical preparation time from hours to minutes. The tool has 4,648 GitHub stars and is genuinely free with no enterprise licensing trap. Not the right fit for organizations needing automated mobile app scanning at scale or compliance reporting; this is a tactical hands-on instrument for engineers who need to inspect a specific app's network behavior, not a platform.
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
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Common questions about comparing apk-mitm vs apkid for your mobile app security needs.
apk-mitm: Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection..
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apk-mitm is open-source with 4,648 GitHub stars. apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
apk-mitm and apkid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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