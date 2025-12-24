Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SSCS is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Xygeni CI/CD Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map their actual software supply chain will find Apiiro SSCS's inventory-first approach more grounded than vulnerability-scanning-only tools. The platform detects shadow CI/CD pipelines and maps repository permissions across your SCM sprawl before running risk algorithms, which means you're not chasing noise on code that doesn't actually deploy. The tradeoff is real: Apiiro prioritizes asset discovery and risk contextualization over runtime supply chain enforcement, so teams needing to block malicious packages mid-deployment should layer in dedicated SCA tools instead of expecting Apiiro alone to stop the attack.
DevOps and AppSec teams in mid-market to enterprise organizations will see the fastest ROI from Xygeni CI/CD Security if supply chain risk is your gap; it catches malicious commands and misconfigurations in workflows before they ship, not after. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC and PR.PS, meaning it actually closes the supply chain and platform security controls your compliance team is asking about rather than just scanning them. Skip this if your pipeline is still on-premises or heavily air-gapped; Xygeni's cloud-native architecture assumes modern DevOps workflows, and retrofit costs can be steep.
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SSCS vs Xygeni CI/CD Security for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..
Xygeni CI/CD Security: Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline misconfiguration detection and remediation, Malicious command detection in workflows and pipelines, Branch protection and MFA enforcement..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SSCS differentiates with SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection. Xygeni CI/CD Security differentiates with CI/CD pipeline misconfiguration detection and remediation, Malicious command detection in workflows and pipelines, Branch protection and MFA enforcement.
Apiiro SSCS is developed by Apiiro. Xygeni CI/CD Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SSCS and Xygeni CI/CD Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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