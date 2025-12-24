Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..

Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform: Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Software component analysis for vulnerabilities and license violations, Third-party and open-source library scanning, AI model scanning and inventory management..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.