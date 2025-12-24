Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro SSCS is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Apiiro. Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Manifest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map their actual software supply chain will find Apiiro SSCS's inventory-first approach more grounded than vulnerability-scanning-only tools. The platform detects shadow CI/CD pipelines and maps repository permissions across your SCM sprawl before running risk algorithms, which means you're not chasing noise on code that doesn't actually deploy. The tradeoff is real: Apiiro prioritizes asset discovery and risk contextualization over runtime supply chain enforcement, so teams needing to block malicious packages mid-deployment should layer in dedicated SCA tools instead of expecting Apiiro alone to stop the attack.
Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling software supply chains will get the most from Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform because it actually maps AI model provenance and detects tampering across dependencies, not just cataloging them. The platform's NIST GV.SC and ID.AM coverage reflects genuine supply chain visibility; most competitors stop at SBOMs and call it done. Skip this if you need a lightweight compliance checkbox tool or your organization hasn't adopted AI models into production yet; Manifest assumes you're already drowning in third-party code and need continuous, forensic-level tracking.
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SSCS vs Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform for your software supply chain security needs.
Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..
Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform: Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Software component analysis for vulnerabilities and license violations, Third-party and open-source library scanning, AI model scanning and inventory management..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SSCS differentiates with SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection. Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform differentiates with Software component analysis for vulnerabilities and license violations, Third-party and open-source library scanning, AI model scanning and inventory management.
Apiiro SSCS is developed by Apiiro. Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform is developed by Manifest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SSCS and Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both are Software Supply Chain Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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