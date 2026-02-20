aDolus FACT Certificate Validation: Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Certificate chain validation to detect mismatches in code signing, Detection of fraudulently signed software packages, Authentication of unsignable files such as binaries and DLLs..

Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform: Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Software component analysis for vulnerabilities and license violations, Third-party and open-source library scanning, AI model scanning and inventory management..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.