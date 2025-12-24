Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro Secrets Security is a commercial secrets detection tool by Apiiro. Apiiro SSCS is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Apiiro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec leaders who've been burned by exposed credentials in CI/CD pipelines will appreciate Apiiro Secrets Security's validation layer, which actually tests whether a detected secret still works instead of flagging every find as critical noise. The tool's risk-based prioritization using context correlation cuts false positives significantly, and continuous monitoring across codebases and pipelines covers both ID.RA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0 where most secrets tools fall short. Skip this if your organization needs integrated SAST or container scanning; Apiiro is purposefully narrow on secrets detection and remediation, not a platform play.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map their actual software supply chain will find Apiiro SSCS's inventory-first approach more grounded than vulnerability-scanning-only tools. The platform detects shadow CI/CD pipelines and maps repository permissions across your SCM sprawl before running risk algorithms, which means you're not chasing noise on code that doesn't actually deploy. The tradeoff is real: Apiiro prioritizes asset discovery and risk contextualization over runtime supply chain enforcement, so teams needing to block malicious packages mid-deployment should layer in dedicated SCA tools instead of expecting Apiiro alone to stop the attack.
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Secrets Security vs Apiiro SSCS for your secrets detection needs.
Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..
Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Secrets Security differentiates with Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation. Apiiro SSCS differentiates with SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection.
Apiiro Secrets Security is developed by Apiiro. Apiiro SSCS is developed by Apiiro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Secrets Security and Apiiro SSCS serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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