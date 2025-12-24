Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..

Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..

Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.