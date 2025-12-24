Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. Manifest Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Manifest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex software supply chains should adopt Manifest Platform if SBOM governance and third-party risk visibility are your compliance bottlenecks. The platform maps to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC and ID.AM functions through automated SBOM enrichment and component integrity verification, giving you the provenance tracking that manual spreadsheet approaches simply cannot scale. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on SBOM generation across development teams; Manifest works best when you already have SBOMs to manage rather than starting from zero.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SCA vs Manifest Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
Manifest Platform: SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SCA differentiates with Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage. Manifest Platform differentiates with SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email.
Apiiro SCA is developed by Apiiro. Manifest Platform is developed by Manifest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SCA and Manifest Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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