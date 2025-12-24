Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..

FossID Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation. built by FossID. Core capabilities include Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.