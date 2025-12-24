Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. FossID Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FossID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
FossID Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large open source footprints will get the most from FossID Software Composition Analysis because its 3+ petabyte component database catches both known vulnerabilities and AI-detected code snippets that smaller SCA tools miss during blind scans. The NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and native CI/CD integration mean you can enforce license and supply chain policy without source code access, which matters if you're inheriting legacy codebases or integrating third-party binaries. Skip this if your organization is still in the "occasional dependency audit" phase; FossID's value compounds with maturity, not for teams running one or two applications.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SCA vs FossID Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
FossID Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation. built by FossID. Core capabilities include Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SCA differentiates with Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage. FossID Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export.
Apiiro SCA is developed by Apiiro. FossID Software Composition Analysis is developed by FossID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SCA and FossID Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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