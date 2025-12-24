Apiiro IaC Security: IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph..

Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform: Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.