Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..

ASH - The Automated Security Helper: ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.