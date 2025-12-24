Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Apiiro. ASH - The Automated Security Helper is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to map what's actually reachable in their codebase will find Apiiro Deep Code Analysis worth the deployment effort. Its AST-based semantic analysis and reachability engine eliminate the false positives that plague traditional SAST tools, and the material change detection across code history surfaces what actually matters between commits. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkboxes or you're looking for a point scanner to bolt onto existing CI/CD without architectural context; Apiiro demands integration into your supply chain risk process to justify the cost.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper
Development teams running lean security budgets who need to shift left without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start with ASH; it bundles multiple open-source scanners into one workflow, eliminating the overhead of integrating SAST, IaC, and IAM tools separately. The free pricing model and 485 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and adoption among teams that prefer lightweight, composable tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, tuned rulesets for compliance frameworks, or a vendor that owns the detection logic rather than orchestrating open-source engines.
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Deep Code Analysis vs ASH - The Automated Security Helper for your static application security testing needs.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..
ASH - The Automated Security Helper: ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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