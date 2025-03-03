Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.

Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform

Development teams shipping code faster than their AppSec team can scan it should start with Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform; its Renovate automation handles dependency updates without manual triage, letting you cut vulnerability remediation cycles by weeks instead of months. The platform covers SAST, SCA, container scanning, and SBOM generation across a single pane, with reachability analysis that kills the noise by showing which vulnerabilities actually execute in your code. Skip this if your organization needs DAST or API security as primary tools rather than bolt-ons; those capabilities exist but aren't where Mend excels.