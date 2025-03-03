Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform
Development teams shipping code faster than their AppSec team can scan it should start with Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform; its Renovate automation handles dependency updates without manual triage, letting you cut vulnerability remediation cycles by weeks instead of months. The platform covers SAST, SCA, container scanning, and SBOM generation across a single pane, with reachability analysis that kills the noise by showing which vulnerabilities actually execute in your code. Skip this if your organization needs DAST or API security as primary tools rather than bolt-ons; those capabilities exist but aren't where Mend excels.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
AI-native AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, container & dependency mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, container & dependency mgmt. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Container security scanning..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Container security scanning.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST and Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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