Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
AppSec teams drowning in duplicate findings across scanners will cut noise by 70% with Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform; its correlation and de-duplication engine actually closes issues instead of multiplying tickets. The code-to-cloud coverage with material change detection gives you signal on what broke between commits, not just inventory of everything broken. Skip this if your priority is supply chain risk scoring over application context; Legit prioritizes the latter.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform: AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Code-to-cloud coverage with integration to development systems and AppSec testing tools, AppSec orchestration with correlation and de-duplication of findings, Root cause remediation to address multiple issues with single actions..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform differentiates with Code-to-cloud coverage with integration to development systems and AppSec testing tools, AppSec orchestration with correlation and de-duplication of findings, Root cause remediation to address multiple issues with single actions.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST and Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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