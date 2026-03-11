Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..

Pillar Security Platform: AI security platform for lifecycle protection, governance, and runtime defense. built by Pillar Security. Core capabilities include AI/ML asset discovery and classification, Static security posture analysis for AI systems, Dynamic threat modeling and red teaming..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.