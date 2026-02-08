AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Pillar Security Platform: AI security platform for lifecycle protection, governance, and runtime defense. built by Pillar Security. Core capabilities include AI/ML asset discovery and classification, Static security posture analysis for AI systems, Dynamic threat modeling and red teaming..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.