Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aona AI is a commercial ai spm tool by Aona AI. Nexos.ai is a commercial ai governance tool by Nexos.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI usage will find immediate value in Aona AI's visibility across 5,000+ tools and real-time guardrails that actually block risky prompts before they execute. The platform maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Continuous Monitoring and Awareness Training, with compliance pre-built for NIST, EU AI Act, and Australia's AI Safety Standard. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing DLP or CASB; Aona is purpose-built for AI governance and doesn't replace broader data loss prevention controls.
Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance.
Unified AI platform with multi-LLM access, agents, governance, and DLP.
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Common questions about comparing Aona AI vs Nexos.ai for your ai spm needs.
Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..
Nexos.ai: Unified AI platform with multi-LLM access, agents, governance, and DLP. built by Nexos.ai. Core capabilities include Multi-LLM AI Workspace for accessing and comparing multiple AI models, No-code AI Agent Builder for creating custom agents and workflows, Pre-built AI Agent templates for sales, marketing, HR, and productivity..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aona AI differentiates with Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions. Nexos.ai differentiates with Multi-LLM AI Workspace for accessing and comparing multiple AI models, No-code AI Agent Builder for creating custom agents and workflows, Pre-built AI Agent templates for sales, marketing, HR, and productivity.
Aona AI is developed by Aona AI. Nexos.ai is developed by Nexos.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aona AI integrates with Microsoft 365 Copilot, Chatgpt, Gemini, Microsoft entra, Claude. Nexos.ai integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft SharePoint, Gmail and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aona AI and Nexos.ai serve similar AI SPM use cases: both cover AI Governance, LLM Guardrails, AI DLP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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