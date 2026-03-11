Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..

Nexos.ai: Unified AI platform with multi-LLM access, agents, governance, and DLP. built by Nexos.ai. Core capabilities include Multi-LLM AI Workspace for accessing and comparing multiple AI models, No-code AI Agent Builder for creating custom agents and workflows, Pre-built AI Agent templates for sales, marketing, HR, and productivity..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.