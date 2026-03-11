Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aona AI is a commercial ai spm tool by Aona AI. Harmonic Secure AI is a commercial ai spm tool by Harmonic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI usage will find immediate value in Aona AI's visibility across 5,000+ tools and real-time guardrails that actually block risky prompts before they execute. The platform maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Continuous Monitoring and Awareness Training, with compliance pre-built for NIST, EU AI Act, and Australia's AI Safety Standard. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing DLP or CASB; Aona is purpose-built for AI governance and doesn't replace broader data loss prevention controls.
Mid-market and enterprise teams moving GenAI into production without losing control of data will find real value in Harmonic Secure AI, specifically because it catches sensitive data leakage to third-party models before it happens and surfaces shadow AI use that your procurement team doesn't know about. The platform covers both data protection (PR.DS) and supply chain visibility (GV.SC), which means you're not betting on detection alone; you're blocking at the gate. Skip this if your organization hasn't adopted GenAI yet or treats AI governance as a future problem, not an immediate risk.
Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance.
Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection
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Common questions about comparing Aona AI vs Harmonic Secure AI for your ai spm needs.
Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..
Harmonic Secure AI: Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection. built by Harmonic Security. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection in GenAI applications, Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Inline user coaching and nudging..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aona AI differentiates with Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions. Harmonic Secure AI differentiates with Sensitive data detection in GenAI applications, Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Inline user coaching and nudging.
Aona AI is developed by Aona AI. Harmonic Secure AI is developed by Harmonic Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aona AI and Harmonic Secure AI serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools, both cover Shadow AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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