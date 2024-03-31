Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. VX-Underground is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Malware analysts and threat intelligence teams building detection signatures need VX-Underground for its breadth of samples across file types and malware families; few public repositories match its catalog size or update frequency. The collection spans decades of malware evolution, giving researchers historical context that isolated sandbox submissions cannot provide. Skip this if your team lacks the technical depth to safely handle raw binaries or if you need vendor-backed support and legal indemnification for sample handling.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs VX-Underground for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
VX-Underground: VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN and VX-Underground serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while VX-Underground is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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