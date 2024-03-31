Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. URL Scan is a free network sandboxing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Security teams that need fast, repeatable intelligence on suspicious links before clicking will find URL Scan's sandbox useful for threat triage; it's free, requires no deployment, and gives you visual site behavior alongside file detonation results. The tool excels at NIST Detect functions,flag malicious domains and phishing pages in seconds,but don't expect deep recovery guidance or integration hooks into your incident response workflow. Skip this if you're hunting for a managed threat intelligence feed or automated URL blocking; URL Scan is a lookup tool, not a prevention layer.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs URL Scan for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
URL Scan: A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN and URL Scan serve similar Malware Analysis use cases. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while URL Scan is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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