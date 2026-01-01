ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

SikkerAPI: IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports. built by SikkerAPI. Core capabilities include IP reputation lookup supporting IPv4, IPv6, and CIDR notation, Honeypot sensor network spanning 17 protocols (SSH, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, FTP, SMTP, Redis, and more), Transparent confidence scoring based on observable events..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.