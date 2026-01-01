Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. SikkerAPI is a free threat intel feeds tool by SikkerAPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Startups and small security teams with limited threat intel budgets should use SikkerAPI for its free IP reputation API backed by real honeypot telemetry across 17 protocols, giving you observable attack patterns without vendor lock-in or per-query fees. The transparent confidence scoring tied to actual sensor events means you're not buying a black box; Fail2Ban and CSF Firewall integrations let you automate blocklists directly into your stack. Skip this if you need endpoint detection, identity intelligence, or SIEM-grade correlation; SikkerAPI does one thing well and stays in its lane.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs SikkerAPI for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
SikkerAPI: IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports. built by SikkerAPI. Core capabilities include IP reputation lookup supporting IPv4, IPv6, and CIDR notation, Honeypot sensor network spanning 17 protocols (SSH, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, FTP, SMTP, Redis, and more), Transparent confidence scoring based on observable events..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. SikkerAPI differentiates with IP reputation lookup supporting IPv4, IPv6, and CIDR notation, Honeypot sensor network spanning 17 protocols (SSH, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, FTP, SMTP, Redis, and more), Transparent confidence scoring based on observable events.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. SikkerAPI is developed by SikkerAPI founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN integrates with SIEM, TIP (Threat Intelligence Platform), XDR, STIX, MISP and 2 more. SikkerAPI integrates with Fail2Ban, CSF Firewall, Nginx, iptables, ipset. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ANY.RUN and SikkerAPI serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both cover Threat Feed, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while SikkerAPI is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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