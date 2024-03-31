Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Rizin is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Incident responders and malware analysts on lean teams need Rizin because its command-line interface and scriptable architecture let you automate repetitive reversing tasks without licensing costs or vendor lock-in. The 3,063 GitHub stars and active community fork of radare2 signal genuine adoption among practitioners, not just theoretical interest. Skip this if your org lacks staff comfortable with CLI tools or needs a GUI-first experience; Rizin rewards users willing to invest upfront in learning its scripting model.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Rizin for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Rizin: A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. Rizin is open-source with 3,063 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN and Rizin serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while Rizin is Free, Rizin is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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