Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire is a commercial network sandboxing tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with polymorphic malware and zero-days will get the most from Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire; its custom hypervisor sandbox and memory analysis catch evasion techniques that signature-only detection misses, and global signature delivery within seconds means your perimeter stops variants before they spread. The tool scores heavily on DE.CM and DE.AE, reflecting genuine strength in continuous threat analysis rather than broader incident response. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or recovery workflows; WildFire is detection-focused and assumes you have separate tools for everything downstream of the kill chain.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Cloud-based malware prevention engine using ML and sandboxing for file threats
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire: Cloud-based malware prevention engine using ML and sandboxing for file threats. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Cloud-based file sandboxing with custom hypervisor, Static and dynamic malware analysis, Inline machine learning-based malware detection..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire differentiates with Cloud-based file sandboxing with custom hypervisor, Static and dynamic malware analysis, Inline machine learning-based malware detection.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN integrates with SIEM, TIP (Threat Intelligence Platform), XDR, STIX, MISP and 2 more. Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire integrates with PAN-OS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ANY.RUN and Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both cover Sandbox. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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