ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire: Cloud-based malware prevention engine using ML and sandboxing for file threats. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Cloud-based file sandboxing with custom hypervisor, Static and dynamic malware analysis, Inline machine learning-based malware detection..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.