Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Hybrid-Analysis is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Threat analysts and incident responders who need to detonate suspicious files safely before they hit production should use Hybrid-Analysis; its sandbox executes binaries across multiple OS environments and surfaces behavioral IOCs that static scanners miss. The free tier removes cost as a barrier for lean security teams, making it accessible for organizations that can't justify commercial malware analysis platforms. Skip this if your team needs real-time prevention or integration-heavy workflows; Hybrid-Analysis is a triage and research tool, not an enforcement point in your detection pipeline.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Hybrid-Analysis for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Hybrid-Analysis: Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN and Hybrid-Analysis serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while Hybrid-Analysis is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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