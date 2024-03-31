Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework
Malware analysts and threat researchers who need to reverse engineer binaries without licensing costs should start with Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework; it decodes compiled code across ARM, x86, MIPS, and PowerPC architectures with decompilation quality competitive with commercial tools that cost six figures annually. NSA-authored with 65,791 GitHub stars and active community patches, it's proven in incident response workflows where you need to quickly disassemble obfuscated malware or analyze firmware. Skip this if your team requires GUI polish and hand-holding; Ghidra has a steep learning curve and its scripting automation demands Python proficiency most junior analysts don't have.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Ghidra is an NSA-developed software reverse engineering framework that provides disassembly, decompilation, and analysis tools for examining compiled code across multiple platforms and processor architectures.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework: Ghidra is an NSA-developed software reverse engineering framework that provides disassembly, decompilation, and analysis tools for examining compiled code across multiple platforms and processor architectures..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework is open-source with 65,791 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN and Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework is Free, Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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