ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

Filescan.io Malware Analysis: Malware analysis platform using emulation-based sandbox technology. built by Filescan.io. Core capabilities include File and URL malware analysis, Emulation-based sandbox technology, Adaptive threat analysis for evasive malware detection..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.