Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Filescan.io Malware Analysis is a free malware analysis tool by Filescan.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Security teams and threat hunters who need fast, accessible malware verdicts without licensing friction should start with Filescan.io Malware Analysis. The free tier includes emulation-based sandbox analysis plus access to 89 million IOCs and 40 billion hash/IP/domain reputation records, giving you detection capability that usually costs money. Skip this if your organization requires strict data residency controls or needs integration with a commercial incident response platform; Filescan.io prioritizes analysis speed and accessibility over enterprise compliance workflows.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Malware analysis platform using emulation-based sandbox technology
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Filescan.io Malware Analysis for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Filescan.io Malware Analysis: Malware analysis platform using emulation-based sandbox technology. built by Filescan.io. Core capabilities include File and URL malware analysis, Emulation-based sandbox technology, Adaptive threat analysis for evasive malware detection..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. Filescan.io Malware Analysis differentiates with File and URL malware analysis, Emulation-based sandbox technology, Adaptive threat analysis for evasive malware detection.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. Filescan.io Malware Analysis is developed by Filescan.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN and Filescan.io Malware Analysis serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover IOC, Sandbox, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while Filescan.io Malware Analysis is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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