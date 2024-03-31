Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. CAPE is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Threat analysts and malware researchers who need to detonate suspicious files without spinning up expensive enterprise sandboxes should start with CAPE; the free pricing and 3,070 GitHub stars mean you get a production-grade detonation engine without procurement cycles. CAPE's behavioral analysis and memory dumps give you the forensic detail required for incident response and threat intelligence work that commercial sandboxes often obscure behind simplified verdicts. Not the right fit if your team needs integration with EDR platforms or automated blocking; CAPE is a manual analysis tool, not an automated prevention layer.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs CAPE for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
CAPE: Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. CAPE is open-source with 3,070 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN and CAPE serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover Sandbox. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while CAPE is Free, CAPE is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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