Anvilogic AI SOC

Detection engineers and mid-market security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Anvilogic AI SOC's detection-as-code builder and automated tuning, which actually reduces false positives instead of just promising to. The platform's multi-SIEM support and ability to map gaps against MITRE ATT&CK across your existing data lakes means you're not ripping out infrastructure to adopt it. Skip this if you need incident response automation or SOAR workflows; Anvilogic is deliberately focused on the detection layer, not what happens after an alert fires.