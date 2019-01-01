Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

Spectrum: Early-access threat detection platform targeting static & manual detection gaps. built by Spectrum Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat detection, Detection of threats missed by static/manual rules..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.